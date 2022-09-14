From Priyanka Chopra To Scarlett Johansson, List Of Most Popular Female Stars

From Bombay to LA, several actresses have carved their niche across the globe and emerged as global superstars. Besides keeping the audiences intrigued on-screen, many of them have left their mark and etched their identity in clothing and make-up brands as well.

Whether it’s their beauty, style, talent, or aura, these women continue to inspire all of us across the globe. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the actresses, who not only rule millions of hearts with their amazing performances but also influence many common women out there:

Priyanka Chopra: The Desi Girl, who won the title of Miss World in the year 2000 established herself in the film industry with her amazing acting skills. Apart from being an actress, she is also a producer, model, and singer. She is currently living in Los Angeles after marrying Hollywood singer Nick Jonas.

She has received numerous awards, including the two National Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards, and Padma Shri. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka has emerged as a true global icon.

Deepika Padukone: The modern queen of Bollywood is one of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry. Last year, Time included her in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. Apart from acting, Deepika founded the Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and provide credible mental health resources. Not only that, but she also has her own production company named KA Entertainment.

Alia Bhatt- Alia Bhatt is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She achieved this feat at a very young age. Since 2014, she has made an appearance on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list several times. Alia, who has received three Filmfare Awards so far, has also launched her own clothing and handbag brand. She is also the founder of the ecological initiative CoExist.

Scarlett Johansson: Scarlett Johnson is a famous actress, model, and singer in Hollywood. Scarlett made her film debut in the year 1994. Later, she worked in many popular films like Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man 2, Jojo Rabbit, and many more.

In the Ormax Star India survey, Scarlett Johansson has grabbed the first position in the Most Popular Hollywood Female Star. Along with Hollywood, Scarlett has a lot of craze in India as well.

Angelina Jolie: Angelina Jolie is a very famous Hollywood actress. She enjoys a huge fan following in India too. Angelina Jolie has secured the second position after Scarlett in the Ormax Star India Loves survey conducted in June. She has worked on many popular projects, including Gia, Changeling, The Prestige, Unbroken, and many more.

Jolie has been cited as one of the most powerful and influential people in the American entertainment industry. She has been cited as the world’s most beautiful woman by various media outlets. Her personal life, including her relationships, marriages, and health, as she defeated a deadly disease like cancer made her the subject of wide publicity.

The list also includes actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and many more.

