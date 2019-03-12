From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
After giving films like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is all set to deliver another patriotic film, Romeo Akbar Walter.
Image: John Abraham/Instagram
The action packed trailer with a number of catchy phrases have been lauded by the fans on social media. However, John's dialogues "Bahar nikalne ke sabhi raste band ho chuke hain" and "Zindagi ka sahi matlab samjhane ke liye shukriya," in particular, are garnering much attention on Twitter and fans have turned them into hilarious memes. Take a look:
When you have chosen CA as a profession#RAWTRAILER pic.twitter.com/tSqa6k3JRG— Jaydee (@Jaydee09786228) March 10, 2019
When you are in the zone between more than a friend and less than the boyfriend,#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/lMN0X0kWTP— Deepak Shivani (@DeepakShivani_) March 4, 2019
Me at 20: installing pubg— Deepak (@imdeepak765) March 4, 2019
Then mobile:(pic1)
Me at 25:(pic2)#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/3k3xStIf1k
#RAWTrailer— gauri (@jalebaiiiiii) March 4, 2019
When ur GF is on late night call with you, but u want to sleep!
Inner u: pic.twitter.com/4hlUxR6Kgy
When someone says, engineering lelo, bahut scope hai.#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/ek5HcJa3WT— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) March 4, 2019
When you are in the zone between more than a friend and less than the boyfriend,#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/lMN0X0kWTP— Deepak Shivani (@DeepakShivani_) March 4, 2019
When your mom ask for your mobile password #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/x6xeDxpt9N— Sasta philosophist🎭 (@sunilpatnaik016) March 4, 2019
#RAWTrailer— Anurag Singh (@anurag_singh_30) March 4, 2019
Sreesanth: *breathes*
Bigg Boss: pic.twitter.com/vThkmgJjhn
Talking about Romeo Akbar Walter, Robbie Grewal's directorial is based on true events. The film follows the journey of an Indian secret agent, played by John, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).
In the trailer, we see that John Abraham lies to his mother about being posted to another city in relation to a bank job. But in reality, he is being sent to Pakistan, on an undercover mission, to gather tactical information about the enemy side. It is now that his identity as an Indian agent will be put to test and John has to tread cautiously, while saving himself and his country from being exposed.
Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) will release on April 5.
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Took a Hubble Telescope Photo and Turned the Sound from Nearby Galaxies into Music. Really.
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Taapsee Pannu: I’m Not Extraordinarily Good Looking and That’s My Biggest Strength
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s