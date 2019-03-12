LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes

After giving films like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is all set to deliver another patriotic film, Romeo Akbar Walter.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
Image: John Abraham/Instagram
After working in films like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is all set to deliver another patriotic film, RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter. Starring Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff the trailer of the film was released last week.

The action packed trailer with a number of catchy phrases have been lauded by the fans on social media. However, John's dialogues "Bahar nikalne ke sabhi raste band ho chuke hain" and "Zindagi ka sahi matlab samjhane ke liye shukriya," in particular, are garnering much attention on Twitter and fans have turned them into hilarious memes. Take a look:

























Talking about Romeo Akbar Walter, Robbie Grewal's directorial is based on true events. The film follows the journey of an Indian secret agent, played by John, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).

In the trailer, we see that John Abraham lies to his mother about being posted to another city in relation to a bank job. But in reality, he is being sent to Pakistan, on an undercover mission, to gather tactical information about the enemy side. It is now that his identity as an Indian agent will be put to test and John has to tread cautiously, while saving himself and his country from being exposed.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) will release on April 5.


