English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
A quick look at what Bollywood celebs were doing this Diwali.
Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan at his Diwali party. (Image: Instagram/Kajol)
Loading...
As India celebrated Diwali on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too spent the auspicious day amid love, laughter and loved ones, wishing for a happy and prosperous year ahead.
From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, here’s how your favourite stars celebrated Diwali this year:
Kajol-Ajay Devgn
Both Kajol and Ajay took to Instagram to share images of their Diwali. Kajol wore a yellow saree and Ajay a light pink pathani suit. Their 15-year-old daughter Nysa, who is currently studying in Singapore, was also with them to celebrate the festival of lights. She looked pretty in a cream lehenga with light floral work.
Varun Dhawan
Looks like Varun had a complete Diwali. In the morning, he attended the pooja at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt and others. Later in the day, he celebrated with his entire family.
Now the actor has shared a heartwarming image with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Dressed in ethnic wear, the two make for an adorable couple.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Since Kareena is not officially on social media, her elder sister Karisma gave a sneak peek into their Diwali.
The sisters posed for the camera with their children—Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur.
Kareena looked stunning in a green saree. Karisma, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a pink-red ethnic Anita Dongre outfit. However, it was Taimur—dressed in an all-black kurta pajama—who stole the show, much like always.
Anil Kapoor
The Kapoors—Anil, Sunita, Harshvardhan and Rhea—spent the day with Sonam and Anad Ahuja at their London home since it was the couple’s first Diwali after they got married earlier this year in May.
Ranbir Kapoor
Though Ranbir is not on social media, but his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a picture with him, in which the Sanju actor looks dapper in a blue kurta and a black pajama.
Alia Bhatt
Alia wore blue too. So did her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. She shared an image of the two twinning in traditional outfits.
She shared another photo on Wednesday, in which the two of them wore matching clothes again, but in yellow. “जन्मों के साथी ✨,” she captioned it.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, here’s how your favourite stars celebrated Diwali this year:
Kajol-Ajay Devgn
Both Kajol and Ajay took to Instagram to share images of their Diwali. Kajol wore a yellow saree and Ajay a light pink pathani suit. Their 15-year-old daughter Nysa, who is currently studying in Singapore, was also with them to celebrate the festival of lights. She looked pretty in a cream lehenga with light floral work.
Varun Dhawan
Looks like Varun had a complete Diwali. In the morning, he attended the pooja at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt and others. Later in the day, he celebrated with his entire family.
Now the actor has shared a heartwarming image with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Dressed in ethnic wear, the two make for an adorable couple.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Since Kareena is not officially on social media, her elder sister Karisma gave a sneak peek into their Diwali.
The sisters posed for the camera with their children—Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur.
Kareena looked stunning in a green saree. Karisma, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a pink-red ethnic Anita Dongre outfit. However, it was Taimur—dressed in an all-black kurta pajama—who stole the show, much like always.
Anil Kapoor
The Kapoors—Anil, Sunita, Harshvardhan and Rhea—spent the day with Sonam and Anad Ahuja at their London home since it was the couple’s first Diwali after they got married earlier this year in May.
Ranbir Kapoor
Though Ranbir is not on social media, but his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a picture with him, in which the Sanju actor looks dapper in a blue kurta and a black pajama.
Alia Bhatt
Alia wore blue too. So did her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. She shared an image of the two twinning in traditional outfits.
She shared another photo on Wednesday, in which the two of them wore matching clothes again, but in yellow. “जन्मों के साथी ✨,” she captioned it.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Their Wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Marriage Licence in Los Angeles
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Still Best but Won't Win Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe
- Kimi Raikkonen Warns Champion Lewis Hamilton That Ferrari Want Constructors' Title
- A Pair of Clean Lungs was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...