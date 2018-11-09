GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali

A quick look at what Bollywood celebs were doing this Diwali.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan at his Diwali party. (Image: Instagram/Kajol)
Loading...
As India celebrated Diwali on Wednesday, Bollywood stars too spent the auspicious day amid love, laughter and loved ones, wishing for a happy and prosperous year ahead.

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, here’s how your favourite stars celebrated Diwali this year:

Kajol-Ajay Devgn
Both Kajol and Ajay took to Instagram to share images of their Diwali. Kajol wore a yellow saree and Ajay a light pink pathani suit. Their 15-year-old daughter Nysa, who is currently studying in Singapore, was also with them to celebrate the festival of lights. She looked pretty in a cream lehenga with light floral work.



View this post on Instagram

My Precious.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on



Varun Dhawan
Looks like Varun had a complete Diwali. In the morning, he attended the pooja at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt and others. Later in the day, he celebrated with his entire family.

View this post on Instagram

Happy diwali to everyone from the Dhawans

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Now the actor has shared a heartwarming image with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Dressed in ethnic wear, the two make for an adorable couple.

View this post on Instagram

Happy diwali 👷‍♂️👩🏻‍⚕️

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Kareena Kapoor Khan
Since Kareena is not officially on social media, her elder sister Karisma gave a sneak peek into their Diwali.
The sisters posed for the camera with their children—Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur.
Kareena looked stunning in a green saree. Karisma, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a pink-red ethnic Anita Dongre outfit. However, it was Taimur—dressed in an all-black kurta pajama—who stole the show, much like always.



View this post on Instagram

#happydiwali🎉

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



View this post on Instagram

❤❤❤

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on





Anil Kapoor
The Kapoors—Anil, Sunita, Harshvardhan and Rhea—spent the day with Sonam and Anad Ahuja at their London home since it was the couple’s first Diwali after they got married earlier this year in May.

View this post on Instagram

simple ❤️

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Ranbir Kapoor
Though Ranbir is not on social media, but his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared a picture with him, in which the Sanju actor looks dapper in a blue kurta and a black pajama.



Alia Bhatt
Alia wore blue too. So did her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. She shared an image of the two twinning in traditional outfits.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



She shared another photo on Wednesday, in which the two of them wore matching clothes again, but in yellow. “जन्मों के साथी ✨,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

जन्मों के साथी ✨

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



Loading...
