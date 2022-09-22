From Rendagam to Kuzhal, A Look At Tamil Films Slated To Release This Week

A couple of much-awaited Tamil movies are all set to hit the big screen this week. The audience has high expectations from these films and some of them are even expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office by trade analysts. From Rendagam to Kuzhal, here’s a list of Tamil films that are slated to release in theatres this week:

Rendagam: Directed by Fellini TP, Rendagam stars Kunchacko Boban, Jackie Shroff and Aravind Swamy in lead roles. Kunchacko is all set to make his Tamil debut with this upcoming film. The thriller film is scheduled to release tomorrow (September 23).

Buffoon: Written and directed by Ashok Veerappan, the movie will feature Vaibhav Reddy and Anagha L.K. in lead roles. The music of this Tamil film is scored by Santosh Narayan. Buffoon’s plot will revolve around caste politics. It will also hit the theatres tomorrow.

Aadhaar: Directed by Ramnath, the movie will feature Riythvika Panneerselvam, Karunas and C Arunpandian in prominent roles. Aadhaar is produced by P Sasee Kumar under the banner of Vennila Creations. Srikanth Deva has composed its music. The film has already won 19 awards at international film festivals and will be available to see in theatres from September 23.

Trigger: Releasing on September 23, Trigger will feature Atharvaa and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. The film is an action-comedy, directed by Sam Anton. Its supporting cast includes Ramdoss, Arandhangi Nisha and Anbu. Trigger is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the banner of Pramod Films & Miracle Movies.

Kuzhal: This Vignesh-starrer is directed by Sera Kalaiyarasan. Shameer has scored the film’s music while its songs are composed by Udayakumar. Set against a rural backdrop, the romantic drama has won 16 awards in various categories at international film festivals. Some of the categories include – Best Actor Best Music and Best Film. Kuzhal is slated for September 23 release too.

