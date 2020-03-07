From Rented 1-Room Set to Swanky Bungalow, Neha Kakkar's Journey Will Inspire You to Work Harder

Neha Kakkar is currently one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood. She not only has an endless list of blockbuster tracks to her credit but was also the judge of Indian Idol 11, a prestigious and long-running music reality show. Now, Neha has posted a picture with her swanky bungalow in Rishikesh, along with her one-room home where she was born.

Taking to Instagram, she also shared a side by side comparison to both the homes. "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional. #SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers. #NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily (sic)," Neha wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Neha will be releasing a new music video with Bigg Boss 13 first runners up Asim Riaz and participant Himanshi Khurrana. Titled Mere Angne Mein, the song is produced by T-Series and releases on March 8.

Follow @News18Movies for more

