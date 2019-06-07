From Rihanna to Beyonce, Singers Who Made It to America’s Richest Self-Made Women’s List

Forbes has released its list of America's richest self-made women, and the list contains 80 women who are self-made billionaires and millionaires. A number of celebrities and successful businesswomen have made it to the list. The list has three Indian-origin businesswomen - Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi and Neha Narkhede - making it to the list.

However, apart from businesswomen, there are fewer artists, models, reality stars, hosts and singers who have earned a spot on America's richest self-made women list. Here's a look at five singers who have achieved the feat:

1. Rihanna: At number 37, Rihanna is the owner of $600 million (Rs 4.1 thousand crores), owing to her cosmetics brand as well as music. The R&B singer is also the richest female musician in the world.

2. Madonna: On spot number 39, Madonna follows Rihanna with an annual income of $570 million (Rs 3.9 thousand crores). Referred to as the "Queen of Pop" since the 1980s, Madonna will be releasing her fourteenth studio album Madame X on June 14, 2019.

3. Celine Dion: The My Heart Will Go On singer occupies the 46th spot on the list. She has an annual income of $450 million (Rs 3.1 thousand crores). Dion is coming up with her twelfth English-language studio album Courage in November 2019. She will also embark on the Courage World Tour in September 2019 to promote her album.

4. Beyonce: Married to rapper Jay-Z, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter stands at the 51st spot with an annual income of $400 million (Rs 2.7 thousand crores). Throughout her career, Beyoncé has sold over 100 million records worldwide as a solo artist, and is still selling. Netflix recently released a documentary, going behind the scenes of Beyonce's famed Coachella performance from 2018.

5. Taylor Swift: At number 60, Taylor Swift is the youngest singer to be featured on the list. She has an annual income of $360 million (Rs 2.5 thousand crores). Her latest album, Reputation, was released on November 10, 2017.