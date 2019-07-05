From Robert Downey Jr to Padma Lakshmi, Celebs Share Wishes on US Independence Day

The United States celebrated their US Independence Day on July 4, and popular names from the film fraterrnity took to Instagram and Twitter to share their celebrations. The American stars celebrated the country’s Independence with a weekend jam-packed with barbecues, days at the beach, fireworks, red, white and blue decorations. However, some also took to social media to highlight some issues.

The Avengers star Robert Downey Jr shared a video where he can be dunked in a water pool. He shared the video with the hashtags, #dunkitformycountry #happy4th and #happybirthdayamerica. Ciara co-hosted this year’s Macy’s fireworks display, and took to Instagram to share a video from the event.

Some had a fun day at beach including actress Drew Barrymore, who shared pictures from her beach visit, posting with the American Flag. While Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest enjoyed their day with a makeshift beach house; Ryan Phillippe hit the beach with his kids.

However, not everyone celebrated the day with pomp and show. Actress Padma Lakshmi shared a message along with her pictures of Independence Day celebration. She wrote, “While we celebrate the Fourth, there are refugee families legally seeking asylum in this country being detained and forced to sleep on concrete floors with aluminum blankets and no medical care. This is a stain on our nation and we need to do something now. Contact your representatives tomorrow to demand they #CloseTheCamps. #4thofjuly #AmericanPie #independenceday #thisisamerica #resist” On the other hand, singer Madonna shared some pictures of an immigrant centre, writing, “This is America!!!... Happy Independence Day... Land of the Free, Home of the Brave #thisisamerica”

Actress Elizabeth Banks posted a selfie with the American Flag, and the caption reads ‘I Love You America.’ Rapper Diplo also shared a video to show his love for the country.

