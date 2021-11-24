From Rolex to Richard Mille, 7 Classic Watches South Star Ram Charan Owns

Every celebrity in the entertainment industry has a soft spot for one or two things. For instance, Nagarjuna buys coffee powder whenever he goes abroad, NTR Jr is inclined towards shoes. Ram Charan loves watches. Yes, the actor is heavily invested in expensive watches.

An interesting discussion on the megastar’s watch collection has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Ram Charan owns over 30 watches, and each one is a classic masterpiece that costs lakhs.

The megastar also gifts watches to his loved ones. Let’s find out the 7 most insanely expensive watches that he proudly owns and we’ve seen him wear them over the years.

Patek Phillipe Nautilus Chronograph: This imported watch is priced at Rs 68 lakh and is expected to cost around Rs 1 crore with import duties and taxes.

Hublot King Power Limited Edition: The watch costs around 18 lakhs and is one of the probably cheapest ones in his collection. Ram Charan owns an all-black piece, which is one of the rarest watches.

Richard Mille RM029: Richard Mille is one of the expensive watch brands in the market. Ram Charan owns RM029, which would cost over Rs 1.5 crores with taxes and import duties.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix: With its design, complications, and construction, the watch stands at a high price of Rs 75 lakh. With import duties and taxes, one would have to pay over Rs 1.25 crore.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James: Another Audemars Piguet that the actor owns is the Offshore LeBron James edition. The watch’s worth is Rs. 43 lakh.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue: With a cost of 22 lakh, this edition of Audemars Piguet is the cheapest that Ram Charan owns.

Rolex Yacht-Master II: This is the cheapest watch that Ram Charan owns. The watch values at Rs. 13 lakhs.

