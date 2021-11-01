From S Rajamouli to B. Gopal, Directors Who Learnt the Art Under Legendary Raghavendra Rao

Legendary Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao needs no introduction. The living legend has had a career that spans four decades during which he directed more than 100 films, leaving his imprint for generations to come. Starting his career in 1975, he has worked through five generations of stars. These include NTR & ANR, Chiranjeevi and Balkrishna, Mahesh Babu, Jr, NTR and Allu Arjun. He is known to have long-standing relations with some of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema.

He has also been involved and launching people like Venkatesh, Mahesh babu, Jr. NTR and female actors, including Sridevi, Ramya Krishna and Jaya Prada. His work is restricted to one language and Rao has given hits in Hindi cinema as well. His films in the 80s included Himmatwaala, Justice Choudary, Jani Dost, Farz Aur Kanoon etc.

Rao is among the most successful directors in the history of Indian Films. Not only has he given amazing films to the Indian audience but also some amazing directors. Some of the topmost directors of today’s time have been his assistants. These include B. Gopal, Chandrasekar, Kondandaram Reddy, YVS Choudary and S S Rajamouli. These directors, in return, have not just done justice to their mentor’s name but have also brought more reputation to his name.

SS Rajamouli, one of the most well-known directors of the country owing to his films like Baahubali, started his direction of soap operas in Telugu under the guidance of K Raghavendra Rao. The audience is now eagerly waiting for RRR, which will be released in January next year and it stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Ajay Devgan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.