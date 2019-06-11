From Saaho to Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up about Juggling Multiple Films

Shraddha Kapoor is on an all-time career high. She is currently neck deep in work, busy with her two forthcoming films Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. Apart from these, she also has two other projects in her kitty—Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.Talking about how she manages it all, she told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”Doing multiple films at the same time can be challenging for several reasons, one of them being the need to effortlessly switch between different characters. But Shraddha says, “This is what I look for and try to do—to dabble in different characters and become part of different worlds. As an actor, one has the privilege to have so many journeys through the characters they play in one lifetime.”Shraddha will next be seen in an action avatar opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is slated to release on August 15. She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D, which will release on November 8. Also featuring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, it is Shraddha’s second film with both Remo and Varun. The trio had teamed up earlier for ABCD 2.