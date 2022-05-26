'From Saaranch To Kashmir Files...': Anupam Kher Completes 38 Years In Bollywood

Anupam Kher is riding high following the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files. The film created new records at the box office and grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Recently, Anupam Kher completed 38 years in Bollywood. On this occasion, the actor decided to take a trip down memory lane and share a heart-warming montage of his journey in the film industry.

Kher shared the clip on his Instagram and wrote, “From SAARANSH to THE KASHMIR FILES: I complete 38years in the world of entertainment today. It was on the 25th of May, 1984 my first film #Saaransh was released. Since then I have done more than 520 projects. It has been a great journey so far. Thanks to God, my country India, my family, friends, all the producers, directors, technicians and above all the audiences for their love and blessings. Please keep me in your prayers ALWAYS. Om Namah Shivaye! 38 Anupam Years #SaaranshToTheKashmirFiles #MaheshBhatt #Blessed”.

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry and has charmed his fans with terrific performances over the years. Be it, Dharamvir Malhotra, in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in The Kashmir Files, Kher has essayed every role with finesse and sincerity.

Fans fondly reminisce about his role as a giggly father in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trying to woo Miss Braganza and his role as a proud father in Maine Pyar Kiya Hai.

Kher also has an impressive presence on social media and he regularly posts on his Instagram. Recently, Kher posted about his meeting with his Hotel Mumbai co-star, Nazanin Boniadi.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai next. The film has a stellar star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta.

