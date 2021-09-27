From Sad to Happy, Actor Sonali Kulkarni's Emoji Expressions are Superb

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has treated her fans with an Instagram reel video featuring. In the latest video, she is seen giving her facial expressions on four emojis. The ‘Kaccha Limbu’ actor seems to be perfectly matching expressions with emoticons. From being crazy to shock, she copied the expressions of emojis immaculately. Sonali’s facial expressions change in a moment from sad to happy. Sharing the video, she asked her fans to post their favourite emoji in the comments section.

Sonali enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers. Her fans responded to her recent reel video, posting their favourite emojis in the comments. Many fans also appreciated her emoji-like expressions saying that she is “cute”, “energetic” and “beautiful”.

On May 7, 2021, Sonali tied a nuptial knot with Kunal Benodekar. The simple wedding took place in a Dubai temple. In a post, she informed her fans about the wedding and said that the couple had decided not to spend huge money on their wedding and will donate the amount for Covid-19 relief in India. They also streamed their wedding online for their family and friends in India.

Earlier this month, Sonali and Kunal had embarked on a trip abroad. They went to the Maldives and shared some beautiful pictures from there.

On the work front, Sonali was last seen in ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’, which is based on the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. She will be next seen in Gajendra Ahire’s ‘Pinga’ opposite Rinku Rajguru. “Date Bhet” and “Chattrapati Tararani” are also lined up. She will also be featuring in the upcoming musical film ‘Tamasha Live’ by actor-director Sanjay Jadhav.

