From Sai Dharam Tej's Accident to Tollywood Industry's Future, Here's What Pawan Kalyan Has to Say

When Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan rallied his support to the makers of Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Republic with his presence at one of the promotional events, people were not aware that they were in for a 51minute-long speech by the actor. In the speech, the Vakeel Saab star not just defended Dharam Tej’s accident but also spoke for the film industry. Emphasising that he has never come to any of Tej’s movie functions, Kalyan stated that he wishes his nephew should remain independent. Further revealing what led to his presence at the event, the actor said, “Tej is currently in hospital due to an unfortunate bike accident.” Tej’s film Republic is all set to release on October 1 and days before, he met with a horrific accident.

A lot has been said and speculations have been made around his accident. The Madhapur police have booked the actor for overspeeding and endangering lives. In his address, Kalyan added that he was hurt by all the speculations and assumptions surrounding his accident. He informed that Tej’s condition is far more serious than being let on by the family in the health bulletins. Kalyan affirmed that he does not believe that his nephew was driving irresponsible. “Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about though,” he added.

Along with defending Tej, Kalyan lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh government for its latest rules on ticket prices, 50% occupancy, and lesser shows owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the film industry to get out of the complacent attitude and not just simply get bullied. Stating that film stars are some of the highest taxpayers of the country, Kalyan said, “If we earn in crores, it’s because we have earned it." Calling the film industry a soft target, Kalyan stated that over one lakh people depend on this industry every day and he does not mind if anyone gangs upon him as he is just concerned about the injustice on the film industry.

