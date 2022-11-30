From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sobhita Dhulipala: Actresses Who Had Their OTT Breakthrough

The rise of digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar are slowly changing the dynamics of how audiences consume content. The viewers are being exposed to a wide range of movies in different languages. Many big-screen stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sushmita Sen are exploring the OTT platforms, working in unconventional movies and web shows.

Today, let’s take a look at some of the celebrated and powerful actresses, who have established their hold on the web space.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wowed us all with her exemplary performances in numerous films. However, it was Samantha’s depiction of Raji in the web series The Family Man that brought her the first dose of pan-India fame. Cast opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha excelled in this Amazon Prime exclusive, which earned her critical accolades.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was unafraid of putting her acting skills to the test on the digital platform. Tamannah worked in director Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama flick Babli Bouncer and Indhra Subramanian’s thriller series - November Story, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Although both the movie and the series failed to strike a chord with the viewers, Tamannah was praised for her performances.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was also one of the actresses who took up the opportunity to star in the thriller web show Live Telecast that streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. This Venkat Prabhu directorial was a sleeper hit.

Shruti Haasan

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress Shruti Haasan made her OTT debut with the Netflix series, Pitta Kathalu. Apart from that, she has also proved her mettle in Amazon Prime’s thriller series Bestseller. With these two OTT releases, Shruti has proven her fondness for the thriller genre.

Sobhita Dhulipala

She grabbed the headlines for the widely-loved drama show Made in Heaven.Sobhita Dhulipala was also a part of Netflix’s four-segmented anthology series Ghost Stories.

