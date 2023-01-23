From Sangharsh 2 To Darling, Bhojpuri Films to Watch Out for 2023

The global success of South cinema has proven one thing — that there is a lot of room for regional cinema. The Bhojpuri film industry is small and their budgets are much lower than those of Bollywood films. But in terms of popularity, the Bhojpuri actors are on par with the ones in Hindi films. The year 2023 is expected to be crucial for Bhojpuri cinema. Many big-budget films, starring the biggest stars from the industry, are set to hit theatres this year. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of some upcoming Bhojpuri movies.

Mai: The Pride Of Bhojpuri

Mai: The Pride Of Bhojpuri, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, will release in theatres in 2023.

Sangharsh 2

Khesari Lal Yadav’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film, which will have him in the lead. The highly anticipated film will be released this year.

Darling

The film Darling, starring popular actress Akshara Singh, will be released on Valentine’s Day this year. Rahul Sharma will be starring opposite the actress in this film.

Vivah 3

Vivah 3, starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Amrapali Dubey, will also release this year.

Daag Ego Laanchan

Amrapali Dubey recently shared the first look of her film, which has received positive feedback from the public. Along with Amrapali, Ritesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh and Raksha Gupta will appear in this film. This film will also hit the theatres this year.

