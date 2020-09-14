From Sanskaari Brothers to Hunter Crew, this Netflix Post Receives Hilarious Comments

Netflix India’s recent Instagram post has a contest for its followers. Sharing the image of the three classic sanskari brothers Vivek, Prem, and Vinod from the hit family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain played by Mohnish Behl, Salman Khan, and Saif Ali Khan respectively, Netflix asked its followers to name the band with wrong answers only.

The creative Indian followers did not hold themselves back and came up with some hilarious name for this classic band. Followers did not forget that it was during the shooting of this movie that the cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain went hunting where actor Salman Khan shot a Black Buck infuriating the local Bishnoi community of Rajasthan.

From ‘Buck Killer and the Boys’, ‘Black Buck Hunters’, ‘Hunter Crew’, to ‘Being Hunters’ the users were quick to contextualise the movie with its infamous history.

Some users also dubbed the band as ‘Babuji & Sons’, ‘Sanskari Brothers’, “Sanskari Bandits” ‘Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra’ to ‘Desi Jonas Brothers’.

Netflix subscribers can now stream the classic Sooraj Barjatya movie from 1999. The movie stars Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Alok Nath, Neelam Kothari, Reema Lagoo and is a typical family drama. With its sanskaari hit songs like Yeh to Sach hai ki Bhagwan hai, millennials can rediscover the nineties nostalgia through this movie.

The streaming giant will also release some original content for its subscribers in India. Its most recent release Cargo, Masaba Masaba, Raat Akeli Hai has received positive reviews from users. The OTT platform will be releasing Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare this month.