From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Meet Lionel Messi's Die-hard Fans from Bollywood
On Lionel Messi's birthday, here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who are the Argentinian footballer's fans.
Image of Lionel Messi, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Lionel Messi has been the go-to man when it comes to playing football, club or international. Kids love and support him and veterans just appreciate his class. A champion in his own right, the Argentinian athlete and sportstar is celebrating his 32nd birthday and what better way to pay tribute to the creative playmaker than to look out for fellow fans from Bollywood and their thoughts on the master player, who has scored over 690 senior career goals for club and country.
Besides, the emergence of football in the sub-continent nation has seen a growing number of celebrities embracing the sport too and where football is Messi's legend will always follow. Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan
Hosting a Q And A session on Twitter a fan asked if the actor had any wishes for the 30-year-old and SRK replied, “Bhai ab Messi ko bhi wish karna padhe, aise din toh nahi aaye. He makes his own luck and goals. Best to him."
Bhai ab Messi ko bhi wish karna padhe, aise din toh nahi aaye. He makes his own luck and goals. Best to him. https://t.co/CTsDsTboy6— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor
He received a Lionel Messi gift on his 36th birthday on September 28. It was a personally autographed Jersey by the Barcelona star forward and Ranbir clicked a lot of pictures in it. The actor has reportedly visited the Nou Camp stadium a number of times and is a die-hard Barcelona fan, Spanish club that Messi has played for all his life.
Deepika Padukone
Herself from a very strong sports background, the actress is a big fan of Lionel Messi. She has also reportedly visited the Spanish city to meet with Messi and watch him play.
Anurag Basu
Himself a Bengali, filmmaker Anurag Basu declared Messi mania when the latter visited and was in action in India at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2011 for a football friendly between Argentina and Venezuela in Kolkata. The biggest attraction of the September 2 match, Messi's presence on field reportedly made $4.5 million ( Rs 30 crore) from broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals and ticket sales.
Alia Bhatt
In November 2018, during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, the actress was asked which footballer she prefered - Ronaldo or Messi. The 26-year-old's answer was straight and short. "Messi!" Both Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or five times each and nominated 11 times each, both are records in the award that honours the male player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year.
A screenshot from Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories
