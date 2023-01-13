From Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan, A Look At Bollywood’s Richest Actors

Bollywood is one of the biggest and most successful film industries in the world. This industry has given the nation stars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh. There are many actors in Bollywood, who have not only achieved fame but also amassed wealth. Today, let us take a look at some of the richest male Bollywood actors.

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor, film producer and entrepreneur. Alongside international celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Robert De Niro, Shah Rukh is the only actor from India to make it to the top 10 list of ‘richest actors in the world,’ recently released by World Statistics. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $770 million. Some of his hit films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Na Ho, Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of Indian cinema. Big B has a large fan base in our country. In his illustrious career spanning decades, Amitabh has given numerous hits like Sholay, Dewar, Coolie, Pink, Gulabo Sitabo and Piku. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $410 million, as of 2023.

Salman Khan is an actor, writer, producer, and entertainer, who is widely regarded as one of the industry’s biggest stars. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veer, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi are some of his most successful films. He also founded the Being Human NGO. Reportedly, the actor’s net worth is around $380 million.

Hrithik Roshan stepped into Bollywood with the hit film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. It earned him Filmfare Awards for Best Male Debut and Best Actor as well. Some of his biggest hits include Bang Bang, Koi Mil Gaya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Super 30, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Reportedly, the actor’s net worth is around $370 million.

Akshay Kumar is a well-known Bollywood actor. He made his first appearance on screen in Aaj (1987). Some of his hits include Hera Pheri, Bell Bottom, Gold, Airlift, and Mission Mangal. Reportedly, the actor’s net worth is around $ 340 Million.

