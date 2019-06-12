From Shahid Kapoor to Vivan Bhathena, Celebs Who’ve Announced Their Pregnancy in Style
We look at celebrities who have opted for a ‘hatke’ way to announce the coming of their children into this world.
Image: Instagram/Neil Nitin Mukesh
Vivan introduced her baby Khaleesi to the world in true Game of Thrones style. He wrote, “Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch was born on the 9th of June. Please send us your blessings. #papa #daddysgirl #newlife #pinkcheeks #cutiepie Fyi: nivaya means ‘sanctuary’ or ‘guardian’”
While Vivan has taken the internet by storm with his unique GoT style announcement, he is not the first actor to make public the birth of his child in a special way. Here, we look at celebs who have opted for a ‘hatke’ way to announce the coming of their children into this world.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali: The expectant parents shared the news on Instagram in an adorable way. Standing next to their years of birth written in chalk, the couple placed a pair of tiny shoes against 2019, making it obvious that the new member will be joining the family soon.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: Already parents to Misha, they shared the news of expecting a young Kapoor through a cute Instagram post that had Misha posing with balloons and being overjoyed at the prospect of becoming the ‘big sister’.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik: Ace tennis player Sania Mirza welcomed a baby boy last year. The parents announced the news of their pregnancy in the most unique way. Sharing a picture of their dressing rooms with Mirza and Malik written on their jerseys, they had Mirza-Malik written on a tiny baby tunic placed between them.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay: After being married for more than a year, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay announced the expected arrival of their baby through an adorable picture of a bird dropping a baby and another in which they are holding a pair of tiny shoes.
