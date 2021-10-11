From Shankar to Suseenthiran, Celebrities Heap Praise on Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor'

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Doctor’ premiered in the theatres last weekend. Reviewers have dubbed the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial as a masala entertainer with loads of comedy courtesy of actors Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley. While moviegoers are loving the action-comedy, film stars are also praising it. Popular names like director Shankar and actor Khushboo Sundar publicly lauded the film. Shankar called the movie “best laughter medicine” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“#Doctor gave us the best laughter medicine in these covid-times. Hats off to Director @Nelsondilpkumar for making everyone ROFL. Thanks to @Siva_Kartikeyan, @anirudhofficial and the whole team for this family entertainer! Happy to see the theatrical experience is back,” Shankar tweeted.

Sivakarthikeyan’s happiness over Shankar’s appreciation for ‘Doctor’ was visible in his tweet. Calling the director his “most favourite”, he thanked Shankar for making the movie “more memorable”.

First time from my most favourite @shankarshanmugh sir🙏🙏🙏 Thank you so much for making doctor more memorable sir 😊🙏🙏 https://t.co/rTaLMiKffp— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) October 9, 2021

Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar, who is soon going to make her acting debut, also had an “amazing time” watching the movie. Karthikeyan thanked the actor and wished her good luck for her debut.

Thank u so much Aditi and best wishes for ur debut..Kalakkunga👏👏👍😊 https://t.co/DwPoP7gWxr— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) October 10, 2021

Filmmaker Suseenthiran tweeted a handwritten note while praising director Nelson Dilipkumar and Sivakarthikeyan. He watched the movie with his family.

Television anchor DD Neelakandan said the viewers can be assured of “thorough enjoyment” while watching Doctor. She also called Sivakarthikeyan’s performance “different and strong”, while also mentioning other cast members in her tweet.

Thank u so much DD🤗🤗👍 https://t.co/jxyhmotSGF— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) October 9, 2021

Actor Khusboo Sundar also wished Karthikeyan “huge success” with the movie.

Thank u so much mam❤️😊👍 https://t.co/XePWIh1EQx— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) October 10, 2021

After much delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Doctor’ was released in theatres on October 9. The movie has been titled ‘Varun Doctor’ in Telugu. Priyanka Mohan stars as the female lead in the film. According to media reports, the film grossed nearly Rs 8 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu amid the pandemic. There are also rumours that Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson Dilipkumar could team up again for a project.

