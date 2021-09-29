From Shershaah, Sherni to Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, OTT Films That Deserve a Theatrical Release

The last one-and-a-half years have seen films ditch the theatrical release for an OTT release, owing to the pandemic. While some films waited for theatres to reopen, a lot of big Bollywood productions had to take the digital route to avoid the unfathomable delay. However, the joy of experiencing a story unfold on the big screen is something unparalleled. With the Maharashtra government deciding to reopen theatres from October, filmmakers have been announcing release dates back to back. This also makes us wonder whether some of the big budget films we saw on OTT will be re-released in theatres. So, here we have collated a list of previously released films that we think deserves to have a theatrical release as well.

Shershaah

The drama, love, romance, patriotism, nail-biting fight sequences and a tear-jerker climax scene of Shershaah would have been the perfect mix for the theatres. Not just that, the story of Captain Vikram Batra deserves to be shown on the big screen, in a grand way. However, an OTT release did not hamper the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film as the audience showered it with immense love and respect.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Say what you will about the logic-defying action scenes in the film or the repetitiveness of the story, but a Salman Khan starrer would not only ensure a houseful but a certain section of the audience would literally celebrate the release.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara will always hold a special place in our hearts because apart from telling e heartfelt story, it is also Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. Right after its release on Disney+Hotstar, it became the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. So, one can only imagine the kind of love it would receive if it is re-released on the big screen.

Drishyam 2

The prequel, Drishyam and even its Bollywood remake had managed to win the hearts of the viewers. The anxiety-inducing cat and mouse chase between Georgekutty and the police would have managed to keep us on the edge of our seats. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam film stars Mohanlal, south actress Meena, Ansiba Hassan and others.

The Big Bull

After seeing Pratik Gandhi rock the character of Harshad Mehta in the web series, it would have been great to see Abhishek Bachchan play his version of the stockbroker in theatres. The Big Bull revolved around the financial frauds committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the 90s. It also starred Ileana D’Cruz.

Vidya Balan’s Sherni and Shakuntala Devi

With the rise of OTT, we have seen a lot of filmmakers experiment with various risky storylines. With the artistic liberties of this platform, actors too did not shy away from showing their diversity. And all of that was missing from the theatres. So, at a time like this, a woman-centric film like Shakuntala Devi, led by one of the fine actors Vidya Balan, would have been a treat to watch on the big screen. The same logic applies to the actor’s most recent film Sherni.

Ludo

Trust Anurag Basu to bring something new to the table every time he helms a film. The same was the case for Ludo that is supported by an ensemble cast including some of the brilliant actors of the industry like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney and others. The director was praised for weaving four intricate stories in a seamless manner so that the characters or the subplots do not seem messy, and unfold in the most natural way.

Sarpatta Parambarai

Sarpatta Parambarai is another great Tamil film to have been released this year that opted out of a theatrical release due to the pandemic. To give an idea of its impact and popularity, the Pa Ranjith directorial became the most-watched Tamil film of the year on Amazon Prime Video where it was released. It shows the boxing culture of 1970s Chennai and the politics mixed with it.

