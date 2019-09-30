From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, Here’s a Look at Viju Khote's Memorable Roles
As we remember the actor on his death, here’s a look at some of the best comedy roles played by him.
Image of Viju Khote, courtesy of @ iamansapra/Instagram
Veteran actor Viju Khote, best known for his role as Kaalia in yesteryear movie Sholay, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. A veteran Hindi and Marathi film-theatre actor, Khote died at his residence due to multiple organ failure. He was 77. He is elder brother to actress Shubha Khote. His niece, Bhavana Balsavar said in a statement, “He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure.”
Though not a lead actor, Khote featured in a number of popular films. In his lifetime, he has worked in over 300 films, including Phir Hera Pheri and Andaz Apna Apna, and TV shows like Zabaan Sambhalke. As we remember the actor on his death, here’s a look at some of the best comedy roles played by him:
Sholay
One of the most popular roles ever done by Viju Khote, Sholay’s Kaalia has become one of the everlasting characters. He plays the role of a dacoit, who loots the villagers on daily basis, until challenged by the village’s Thakur. The famous dialogue ‘Tera Kya Hoga Kaalia’ is picturised on the actor.
Andaz Apna Apna
In one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood, Khote has played the role of Robert, one of the hands of the villain, Teja, who works as a caretaker for Raveena and Karishma. He is also a partner of Mr Bhalla, and given some of the best scenes of his lifetime.
Veerta
In Sunny Deol starrer Veerta, Viju Khote has played an important comedy role. In the 1993 movie, he played the role of Kalu dada, a man who harasses mill workers. Even in the serious scenes, he brings out comedy.
Chal Aati Hai Kya Khandala
In the movie, Viju Khote plays the role of a police inspector, who is playing to arrest dacoit Jangal Singh and Mangal Singh. He adds the flavor of comedy in his dialogues in the movie.
Kismat
In Govinda and Mamta Kulkarni starrer, the actor plays the role of Hawaldar Talwar Singh. He is in a dilemma as a family comes in to get the hero out on bail, but he is unable to let him go because of high orders.
