From Short Film To Big Screen Hits, A Look At Atlee's Success Journey

The name Atlee needs no introduction. Delivering blockbuster after blockbuster along with actor Vijay, the young director has already gathered country-wide attention. From making his directorial debut with a short film to starring Nayanthara in his first big project, followed by back-to-back hits, Atlee is now heading to rule Bollywood. But will his magic work on the Hindi audience? Atlee’s upcoming Bollywood project Jawan featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has created quite a buzz in B-town.

Atlee made a short film Mugaputhagam starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sathish, and Priya, to examine his skills. It talked about the impact of Facebook on the youngsters in India. The short movie received a good response from the audience, following which Atlee never looked back and went on to do wonders on the big screen.

He made his big-screen directorial debut with Raja Rani in 2013, starring Arya and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film was packed with romance, comedy, and emotions, hence it turned out as a big hit. Atlee straightway signed his second film with leading actor Vijay.

The collab between Atlee and Vijay did wonders at the box office. They first delivered a super hit cop drama Theri in 2014, which also touched upon the importance of parenting. The success of Theri and the critical appreciation it received made Vijay collaborate with the young director again for the films Mersal and Bigil. Notably, Bigil went on to become Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film so far.

Atlee’s 100% success ratio got him an entry in Bollywood too and in full style. You ask why? He signed King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan for his first Bollywood flick. If the rumours are true, Atlee will be presenting Shah Rukh in a fresh, lovable look. The Bollywood star is slated to play a dual role in the actioner, titled Jawan.

The title announcement video of the film was well-received by the audience, who couldn’t keep calm upon seeing Shah Rukh in an all-new avatar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.