From Short Films to TV, Tamil Actress Preethi Sharma's Acting Journey

Tamil actress Preethi Sharma keeps making headlines for his social media uploads. And being an avid social media user, she knows how to keep her fans on their toes.

Before attaining fame among the Tamil masses for her role of Venba Kavin in Chithi 2 and Thirumanam as Anitha, Preethi worked in several short films and television shows. If you are not familiar with it, Chithi 2 is a sequel to the 1999 daily TV soap Chithi.

Chithi 2, which aired in January 2020, has generated mixed reviews compared to the prequel. However, it served as a perfect breakthrough for Preethi’s acting career. With her on-screen performance, Preethi has created a different fan base for herself.

Preethi was also seen in the serial Kavyanjali, which aired on Gemini TV from August 2020 to February 2022. The show marked Preethi’s debut in the Telugu television industry. The daily soap is also being remade in Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam and has indeed got the masses hooked to their TV screens with its interesting storyline.

Preethi has also been seen in the award-winning short film The Harvest. The Harvest has been written and directed by Raja Rathnam. The Harvest describes the life of a powerful man who has to fight for survival.

Preethi has been seen in short films like A Night With The Suspects, The Mirror, and others.

