From Sidharth Shukla to KK, Sudden Deaths of Indian Celebs That Left Fans Shocked

The untimely demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night left members of the film and music industries in utter shock. The singer passed away at the age of 53 after his concert in Kolkata. He wasn’t feeling well and he collapsed at the hotel he was staying. When he was taken to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. A senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI, “KK was brought to the hospital around 10pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.” KK’s death has brought to the fore memories of similar cases where celebrities unexpected deaths left fans shocked. Let us take a look at some of those cases:

Puneeth Rajkumar

On October 29 last year, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away. Rajkumar, 46, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain in the morning. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym and was rushed to the hospital immediately. According to a statement issued by Vikram Hospital, Rajkumar was non-responsive when brought in and was in cardiac asystole.

Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole: Hospital said in a statement (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eeL7fn5I2g — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Sidharth Shukla

On September 2 last year, actor and reality show star Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack. Shukla first broke out into television stardom with his work in the show Balika Vadhu in 2012, where he played the role of Shivraj Shekhar, a District Collector. Soon after, he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He was roped in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. In 2021, Shukla won the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Sidharth was reportedly with Shehnaaz Gill in the last moments of his life.

Raj Kaushal

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who was the husband of actor-TV anchor Mandira Bedi, died on July 1 last year. The 49-year-old writer-director passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira and their children Vir and Tara. Kaushal’s sudden demise left his friends and family members in great shock.

Amit Mistry

Actor Amit Mistry, who worked in Gujarati and Hindi dramas, passed away on April 23 last year. The actor suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 47. It was reported that the actor was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents when he passed away on the spot.

