From Small Supporting Roles to the Villain of the Era, the Rise of Prakash Raj

From comic characters to a ferocious villains, there is no role Prakash Raj cannot pull off. Prakash leaves his fans awestruck with his social work and unapologetic opinions. This talented actor will celebrate his 57th birthday on March 26. Prakash started his career with the film Mithileya Seetheyaru and rose to fame with the 1992 release Harakeya Kuri. Currently, at the top of his game, Prakash charges Rs 4-5 crore per film but there was a time when he earned a minuscule amount of Rs 300.

Struggling days

In the initial stage of his career, Prakash used to earn Rs 300 a month for stage shows he used to perform on. He was also a very active participant in street theatre. The actor has 2000 street theatre performances to his credit. He has been performing theatre since class 7.

Negative roles

With time, Prakash became quite synonymous with negative roles. His characters from films Singham, Kalki, Anniyan, and Dabangg 2 will be cherished forever by his fans. In many films where Prakash played the villain, he even ended up overshadowing the protagonist.

His success mantra, many say, is that he never follows a template. Prakash is a versatile actor and plays each negative role in his style.

Avid reader

The actor is an avid reader. When not busy with shoots, he can always be seen reading a book.

A Polyglot

A gem of a talented person, Prakash has a strong command on languages like Tulu, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam.

Farming

Besides reading and acting, the actor is also an ardent farming lover. He owns a zero pesticide organic farm in Hyderabad.

Upcoming films

Prakash is currently at the zenith of his career and has an array of films lined up. He will be seen in Viruman, Poikkal Kuthirai, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and other films.

