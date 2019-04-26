English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Snakes to Butterflies, Presenting a New Taylor Swift in Me!
After midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing a new track called 'Me!'
Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift's Me! is taking all social media platforms by storm. Within hours of its premiere, which also happens to be the releasing day of the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame in India and the United States, the track has managed close to 22 million views on YouTube and counting.
Me! is Taylor's first single after her 2017 album Reputation and featuring musician Brendon Urie—the lead vocalist of the band Panic! at the Disco's—the 4-music video looks dreamy, with brimming pastel shades of blues, pinks, greens and yellows and some rainbow glitter. It is clearly in departure with her last outing.
Swifties were quick to catch up on the snake-turning-butterfly imagery. The snake iconography that features at the very beginning of the video was akin to one that Swift first started associating with in 2017, around the time Reputation was in the making. The snake, in 2017, gave the impression that Taylor had become hardened and had gone to explore her darker side (cue Look What You Made Me Do, I Did Something Bad) after break-up with Calvin Harris.
But during the course of the first few seconds in Me!, when the snake bursts into butterflies and fly to her in the video, it had become clear that Swift's new album is going to be a lot different than Reputation and old Swift herself would be returning. Also, later in the video, Taylor survives a snake-bite, marking an end to the era.
Fans were quick to hail the move. See some of the reactions here:
See Me! video here:
Snakes are out and butterflies are in.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 26, 2019
Sorry, I don't make the rules.
Taylor does. pic.twitter.com/DHyqDJjeOQ
The SNAKE is GONE and turned into a butterfly @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/0rgz4Imbfy— Rome (@santillanrxme) April 26, 2019
I love that she depicted the end of the reputation era so much. Making the snake turn into butterflies? Genius. PURE GENIUS. The whole video is just so good!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #MeOutNow pic.twitter.com/WV1IiWobQh— "Are you Amber???” (@NewYearsTay) April 26, 2019
THE SNAKE EXPLODING INTO BUTTERFLIES HAD ME SHOOKED pic.twitter.com/i6Aso8AVcK— ☁️ᴉlɥsɐ (@swiftsweetened) April 26, 2019
The snake turning into butterflies TOTALLY symbolizes when snakes shed their skin // cocoons turning into a butterfly // SOMETHING BRAND NEW.... know what I mean? @taylornation13 ♥️#MEOutNOW— alyssa MET TAYLOR!!!!! (@longlivelyss) April 26, 2019
