From Snow to Ocean, New Vacay Pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will Melt Your Heart

After having a great year engaging with fans on social media, Nickyanka are all set to bid adieu to the year in style. The couple, who is on a vacation and is all set to ring in new year in each other's company, posted a romantic picture on social media and it is giving us major couple goals yet again. Earlier, the couple celebrated Christmas with Priyanka's family surrounded by snow-capped mountains and now they have moved nearer to the ocean to enjoy the calm waters.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Gets Her 'Bat Mobile' from Nick Jonas as Christmas Gift

Nick posted a pic on his social media handle in which Priyanka can be seen sitting by his side as they ride into the high seas on a yacht. Both can be seen looking into a distance. The fact that the couple look so radiant could be because of the falling sunlight on their figures and faces. Nick and Priyanka seem content in each other's company and seem to have no worry as long as they are together.

In another pic, Priyanka can be seen chilling by the beachside as she enjoys a sip of what looks like champagne.

Check out the couple's latest pics below:

Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film on Netflix The White Tiger. The movie has finished its shooting schedule and will enter post-production stage now. Her other projects include a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez--We Can Be Heroes-- and an Amazon series inspired by her wedding Sangeet ceremony. She is co-producing the series with Nick and is tentatively titled Sangeet Project.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.