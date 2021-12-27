From Sonakshi Sinha to Saiee Manjrekar, 5 Actresses Launched by Birthday Boy Salman Khan

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Salman Khan’s generous nature has earned him the title of Bollywood Bhaijaan. The actor is known for promoting new talent in his films and has helped many begin their journey in Bollywood. There’s a whole list of actors whose careers have been mentored by Salman. From ensuring a dream debut for Sonakshi Sinha to launching Saiee Manjrekar in Dabanng 3, Salman has played a very key role in multiple actors’ journeys. As he turns 56 today, December 27, here we take a look at the actresses who were introduced in films by Salman.

Sneha Ullal

Salman Khan launched Sneha Ullal with his 2006 release Lucky: No Time For Love. Though the film could not create the expected impact at the box office, Sneha attracted everyone’s attention with her looks. The actress’ resemblance to Aishwarya Rai was much talked about in the media and among fans.

Zareen Khan

Salman’s 2010 release Veer marked the debut of actor Zareen Khan. The film received mixed response and performed average at the box office. The similarities between Zareen and Katrina Kaif’s look created a lot of buzz among fans. Zareen went on to make her own name in Bollywood and Punjabi films. She also made a guest appearance in Salman’s 2011 release Ready.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha had a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 release Dabangg. The action drama became one of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi films, and gave a perfect launchpad to Sonakshi’s career. Building on the initial push, Sonakshi made a special place for herself in Bollywood. She also appeared in the sequels of the Dabangg franchise.

Daisy Shah

Salman’s 2014 release Jai Ho marked the Bollywood debut of Daisy Shah as an actor. She was also seen teaming with Salman in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3.

Saiee Manjrekar

Salman launched filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee with the 2019 release Dabangg 3. The film proved to be a massive hit at the box office and gave Saiee’s career a dream start.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.