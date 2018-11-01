From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics

Much like the rest of the world, several Bollywood celebrities dressed up in spooky costumes and channelized their wicked side to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday.Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an image of herself dressed as The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. Sporting a black body-hugging net dress with white collar, black lips, highlighted eyes and pigtails, she looked the grown, glamourous version of Addams. “Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing. — Wednesday Addams #HappyHalloween,” she captioned the photo.Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a boomerang of her wearing a black oversized witch hat and kissing a ghost face-mask. “Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloween,” she captioned it.Preity Zinta posted a picture of her wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and a veil supported by a giant spider-like headgear. She captioned it, “Bringing up my wicked side! Wishing y’all a super fun spook-taculer #HalloweenNight filled with magical surprises! P.S. don’t forget to tell me your favourite halloween character! #Ting! #HappyHalloween!”Diana Penty, meanwhile, evoked Diana, the princess of Themyscira, popularly known as DC Universe’s female superhero Wonder Woman. She shared an image of her wearing Wonder Woman’s headgear and holding her shield. “For Halloween, I choose to be Diana! #WonderWoman @gal_gadot,” she captioned it.In the spirit of the festival, Soha Ali Khan dressed her infant daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a black skeleton bodice and shared a picture of her on the photo-video sharing app. "Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween in case you are wondering I’m a size zero witch ‍♀️ #scarytrends," she captioned it.Other celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Sarah Jane Dias and Kanchi Kaul also shared interesting photos. See them here: