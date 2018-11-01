English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Halloween.
Preity Zinta and Sonam Kapoor in their Halloween costumes. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Much like the rest of the world, several Bollywood celebrities dressed up in spooky costumes and channelized their wicked side to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an image of herself dressed as The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. Sporting a black body-hugging net dress with white collar, black lips, highlighted eyes and pigtails, she looked the grown, glamourous version of Addams. “Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing. — Wednesday Addams #HappyHalloween,” she captioned the photo.
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a boomerang of her wearing a black oversized witch hat and kissing a ghost face-mask. “Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloween,” she captioned it.
Preity Zinta posted a picture of her wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and a veil supported by a giant spider-like headgear. She captioned it, “Bringing up my wicked side! Wishing y’all a super fun spook-taculer #HalloweenNight filled with magical surprises! P.S. don’t forget to tell me your favourite halloween character! #Ting! #HappyHalloween!”
Diana Penty, meanwhile, evoked Diana, the princess of Themyscira, popularly known as DC Universe’s female superhero Wonder Woman. She shared an image of her wearing Wonder Woman’s headgear and holding her shield. “For Halloween, I choose to be Diana! #WonderWoman @gal_gadot,” she captioned it.
In the spirit of the festival, Soha Ali Khan dressed her infant daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a black skeleton bodice and shared a picture of her on the photo-video sharing app. "Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween in case you are wondering I’m a size zero witch ♀️ #scarytrends," she captioned it.
Other celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Sarah Jane Dias and Kanchi Kaul also shared interesting photos. See them here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an image of herself dressed as The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. Sporting a black body-hugging net dress with white collar, black lips, highlighted eyes and pigtails, she looked the grown, glamourous version of Addams. “Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing. — Wednesday Addams #HappyHalloween,” she captioned the photo.
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a boomerang of her wearing a black oversized witch hat and kissing a ghost face-mask. “Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloween,” she captioned it.
Preity Zinta posted a picture of her wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and a veil supported by a giant spider-like headgear. She captioned it, “Bringing up my wicked side! Wishing y’all a super fun spook-taculer #HalloweenNight filled with magical surprises! P.S. don’t forget to tell me your favourite halloween character! #Ting! #HappyHalloween!”
Diana Penty, meanwhile, evoked Diana, the princess of Themyscira, popularly known as DC Universe’s female superhero Wonder Woman. She shared an image of her wearing Wonder Woman’s headgear and holding her shield. “For Halloween, I choose to be Diana! #WonderWoman @gal_gadot,” she captioned it.
In the spirit of the festival, Soha Ali Khan dressed her infant daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a black skeleton bodice and shared a picture of her on the photo-video sharing app. "Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween in case you are wondering I’m a size zero witch ♀️ #scarytrends," she captioned it.
Other celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Sarah Jane Dias and Kanchi Kaul also shared interesting photos. See them here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Possibly Our Best Chance to Win a Series in Australia: Sachin Tendulkar
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Jack Ma Writes His Final Letter to Shareholders as Alibaba Chairman
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...