An initiative by &
News18 » Movies
2-min read

From Spartacus to Champion, 5 Iconic Films of Kirk Douglas You Must Watch

Kirk Douglas, who breathed his last on February 5, was one of the legends of Hollywood, having starred in films like Spartacus and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
From Spartacus to Champion, 5 Iconic Films of Kirk Douglas You Must Watch
Image: Twitter

The tough guy of Hollywood's golden age, Kirk Douglas breathed his last on February 5. The Jewish-origin actor died at the age of 103. Before becoming a star, he took up numerous odd jobs to sustain his family.

Born as Issur Danielovich Demsky, Kirk Douglas earned three Oscar nominations in his career. Although he never won an Academy Award, Douglas was given an honorary Oscar in 1996 for completing 50 years as a "creative and moral force" in the movie industry.

Douglas' professional career spanned over seven decades, where he acted, produced and penned novels. He continued to work, despite having suffered a stroke in 1996, that left one side of his face paralysed.

Here's looking at some of his stellar performances which depict his greatness as an actor.

Spartacus (1960)

Stanley Kubrick's grand take on a Roman slave's journey to glory consolidated Douglas' image as the robust, baritone-carrying force, not to be dealt lightly with.

Champion (1949)

Of his numerous odd jobs, Douglas actually wrestled professionally to get through drama school, his physique and familiarity with contact sports made him play a boxer in Champion with immense ease. This movie put the spotlight on Douglas for the first time.

Ace in the Hole (1951)

In this satirical commentary on society, Kirk Douglas plays the role of Chuck Tatum, an immoral journalist, who will do anything to bring in the sensational headlines.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Supervised by Walt Disney himself, the 1954 film remains to be one of the earliest examples of Disney's live-action cinema. Douglas played a master whaler and tried his hands on musical as well.

Lust for Life (1956)

One of Douglas' most acclaimed performances, Lust for Life saw him playing famous painter Vincent van Gogh. The biopic follows the artist dive mad into his passion that ultimately ends up destroying him.



