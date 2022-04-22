From 'Stealing Roles' To Airport Racism, Things Dev Patel Faced in His Journey To Fame

Hollywood actor Dev Patel announced himself to the world with his debut film Slumdog Millionaire in which he played the character of Jamal. Soon he was lined up with a plethora of offers and was seen doing some memorable films like Lion, Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield and others.

Despite doing such brilliant films, Dev had his share of struggles, including facing racism, in the initial stages of his career. The actor, who will soon be making his directorial debut with The Monkey Man, will be celebrating his 32nd birthday on April 23. Let’s get to know more about Dev.

Accused of stealing roles:

Dev revealed that on many occasions, he was accused of stealing roles from real Indian actors. Dev, who was born to parents from Gujarat in London, said he couldn’t understand what the term real Indian meant. He said that he could converse with his grandparents in Gujarati. Dev asked if that wasn’t Indian enough? Dev also revealed that he has often been the target of racism at airports.

Thoroughly dedicated to his craft:

Dev is wholeheartedly committed to his craft. He listened to Ben Howard song’s Promise for months to prepare himself for the last scene in Lion. It was the result of his commitment that his acting in Lion was immensely appreciated and won him an array of awards. He was the winner of BAFTA in the best supporting actor category for this film. Dev also won AACTA international award in the best-supporting actor category for this film. Dev was also the recipient of the AFCA award and Capri supporting actor award for this film under the best actor category.

Big time Bruce Lee Fan:

Dev is a big Bruce Lee fan and has been collecting random Bruce Lee film posters and other stuff related to him.

Dev is a technophobe:

Many of us are trying hard to get the latest version of smartphones and other gadgets. Dev is an exception to these things, the reason we don’t see Dev very active on social media.

