From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine

It has only been six years since Varun Dhawan has stepped in the Indian film industry and the actor already has one of the most eclectic resumes. His consistent success at the box office has made him one of the most ‘in demand’ actors in the Hindi film industry.Over the course of his career, he has played a quintessential romantic hero in Dulhania series, a deeply angered man who seeks revenge through increasingly brutal means in Badlapur, an emotionally vulnerable one in October and many more. Without a doubt, he has showed a terrific range by playing a wide variety of characters. He can play a grey shade or a hero. He can be funny or serious. Above all, his ability to transform himself to the differing requirements is remarkable.Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a still from Student of the YearThough Varun made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, his professional journey started in 2010 when he assisted KJo on My Name Is Khan. He was studying business management in Manchester when he landed up the job. Two years later, he debuted along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a hit at the box-office and received rave reviews for its cast.Dhawan's performance in Student Of The Year was only the beginning for the actor, who has gone on to star in a wide array of films, from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Judwaa 2. But, it was Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur that proved, beyond all doubt, that Varun was an unstoppable force with an amazing career ahead of him.Varun Dhawan in a still from BadlapurIn Badlapur, Varun plays a hurt psychotic Raghav who sets about on a one-man rampage to avenge the deaths of his wife and son. Not only did just Varun’s intense portrayal impress the film critics but also cemented his position as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The film also helped break his boy-next-door image and showed his willingness to take risks.Before Badlapur, he starred in Main Tera Hero and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, both of which did decently well at the box-office and earned him appreciation for his excellent comic timing. While in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania he plays a humble ‘desi’ romantic guy, in Main Tera Hero he is seen in the role of a notorious college going boy, Sheenu.Varun went on to appear in films such as ABCD 2, Dilwale, Dishoom and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. All of the four films entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and entertained the audiences thoroughly. In fact, he had also received the Best Actor nomination for his role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.Varun Dhawan in a still from Judwaa 2He then featured in a dual role in his father David Dhawan’s directorial Judwaa 2, a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer of the same name. Despite mixed-response from the critics, the film made it to the list of top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films of 2017. However, Varun’s energetic double act was lauded by the audiences. More recently, he has earned mammoth critical acclaim for portraying Dan in Shoojit Sircar’s coming-of-age tale October. The actor completely shed his hero image for the part and played his role with unquestionable sincerity. The film also did a fair business at the box office.Up next is Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga- Made in India for Varun. Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the film is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company. The trailer of the film looks promising and has already got quite a positive response from the audiences, especially for Varun and Anushka for getting into the skin of the characters. If Sui Dhaaga performs well at the box office, it will be Varun’s career’s straight 11th hit.