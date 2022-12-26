From Sushant Singh Rajput To Jiah Khan, Celebrities Who Died By Suicide

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s death has taken the nation by shock. The 20-year-old allegedly died by suicide a day before Christmas, December 24. Her body was found on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actress’s mother had filed a complaint against Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Khan, whom she was supposedly dating. The 28-year-old actor is currently facing charges of abetment and is under police custody. Over the years, the entertainment industry has witnessed a rise in suicide cases. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who committed suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Leaving a forever void in the heart of millions, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world on June 14, 2020. The actor, who was reportedly suffering from depression, committed suicide at his Mumbai home. With all the allegations pointing toward Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, SSR’s death still remains a mystery to many.

Jiah Khan

The curly-haired beauty, Jiah Khan also had a tragic death after she was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment. Police retrieved suicide notes from her residence, which indicated a link-up with actor Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah was 25.

Pratyusha Bannerjee

Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Bannerjee died of suicide on April 2016. Post her tragic death, all the fingers were pointed at her boyfriend Rahul Raj, who got embroiled in many controversies. According to reports, Pratyusha’s post-mortem results also indicated that she was pregnant.

Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi’s death shocked everyone in December 2019. A note was procured from his Bandra apartment where Kushal held no one responsible for his death. He was just 37.

Sejal Sharma

In another such death, 25-year-old Sejal Sharma was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on January 25, 2020. In a note, the Dil Toh Happy Hai actress cited that she was stressed due to some personal reasons. After a thorough investigation, it was reported that Sejal was suffering from depression because of not getting any work after her serial concluded.

