From Swanky Cars To Studded Heels, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loves All Things Glam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 35th birthday on April 28. And, it seems Samantha had a wonderful birthday indeed. Reason? Her latest release - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The Tamil multi-starrer was released on Samantha’s birthday. And, fans are super impressed with her acting skills. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are also part of the film. This is the first time Samantha has teamed up with Nayanthara for a film.

And, as we are talking about Samantha and her art of work, we think it’s worth mentioning that she is someone who has an impeccable fashion sense. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things that Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns:

Samantha’s car collection

The actor is so fond of cars. Samantha owns 6 expensive cars that include Jaguar XF worth Rs 72 lakh, Audi Q7 worth Rs 83 lakh, Porsche Cayman GTS worth around Rs 1.46 crore, Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore, Mercedes Benz G63 worth Rs 2.55 crore, and BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.42 crore.

Sling bag

Fond of finer things in life, the Telugu stars spend the big buck on GG Marmont Love Mini Sling Bag, which is priced around Rs 1.40 lakh.

Heels

These black high heels by Manolo Blahnik owned by Samantha cost between Rs 98,000 and Rs 1 lakh. The heels by a high-end international brand have Swarovski crystal buckles.

Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. The film is based on the popular play of the same name. Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will make her debut with this film. The poster was released by the makers on Samantha’s birthday.

In past, Samantha has delivered successful hits like Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Rangasthalam, and others.

