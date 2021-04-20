From Thalapathy to Stylish Star, How These South Actors Got Their Popular Titles

There’s no way to describe the massive stardom and fan frenzy around actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Chiranjeevi. In fact, many South stars are so widely loved that their hardcore fans have given them special titles that even appear in the opening credits of these actors’ respective films alongside their names. Here is the list of a bunch of actors who boast of wildly popular prefixes down South:

Rajinikanth has been working in the film industry for more than 30 years. He is fondly called a ‘Superstar’ by his fans. The actor was given the ‘Superstar’ title after the release of the 1978 film ‘Bairavi’, which was directed by M Bhaskar, and produced by Kalaignanam. It was Rajinikanth’s first movie as a solo hero in Tamil cinema.

Vijay was originally called Ilaya Thalapathy (young commander) after his first commercial hit Rasigan. In 2017, Vijay and director Atlee decided to change his epithet to Thalapathy, which means commander or leader. When the actor’s first look from Mersal released, he was credited as Thalapathy.

Konidela Kalyan Babu, popularly known as Pawan Kalyan, holds a Black Belt in Karate. He also worked as a stunt coordinator for his films such as Khushi, Teen Maar, and Badri. It’s no surprise that he is called ‘Power Star’ by fans.

Chiranjeevi was given the title Megastar by producer KS Rama Rao during the release of the 1988 movie Marana Mrudangam. He was initially known as Supreme Hero.

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead actor with the film Raja Kumarudu in 1999. The movie, also starring Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film was a major commercial success and earned him the title of Prince of Tollywood.

Ram Charan is hailed as Mega Power Star down South. The actor was reportedly given this tag after fans decided to combine the titles of his father Chiranjeevi (Megastar) and uncle Pawan Kalyan (Power Star).

Allu Arjun is known for his flamboyant style and exceptional dancing skills. The actor also always keeps experimenting with his looks in every film. No wonder, he is called the Stylish Star of the Telugu film industry.

Prabhas became a global star after the humungous success of the Baahubali series. However, fans started referring to him as Darling after he starred in the 2010 romantic comedy ‘Darling’, which was directed by A. Karunakaran. The film starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Prabhas.

Naveen Kumar Gowda famously known as ‘Rocking Star’ Yash among his massive fan-base in Karnataka became a nationwide sensation after the release of KGF. The actor got the popular tag of ‘Rocking Star’ after he acquired his first hit as a solo hero with ‘Modalasala’ in 2010.

