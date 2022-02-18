From Thamezharasan to Khaki, Tamil Actor Vijay Antoni's Upcoming Films

Vijay Antony debuted in the entertainment industry as a music composer in 2005. He then became the first music director in India to bag the Cannes Golden Lion award in 2009 for the renowned song Naaka Mukka, which was also played during the Cricket World Cup in 2011.

In 2012, Vijay Antony made his first appearance in movies with the film, Naan. He is also known for his roles in action movies like Pichaikkaran and Salim.

Vijay is now all set to star in a Tamil, Hindi bilingual film, directed by Padamshree awardee Santhosh Sivan, known for his direction in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi movies. More details on the project are expected to be announced in days to come.

The actor will also play the lead role in the upcoming movie, Thamezharasan, a Tamil action thriller, directed by Babu Yogeswaran, who also helmed the 2005 film Daas.

Thamezharasan is produced by SNS Production Company and features stars such as Remya Nambeesan, Sonu Sood and Suresh Gopi.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens in March 2020 but was deferred owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers of the film then decided to release it in December 2021 but postponed it again due to the Omicron wave.

Vijay Antoni is also appearing in the upcoming action thriller film Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen and produced by T.Siva under the banner of Amma Creations.

The film will feature popular actors such as Nassar, Akshara Hassan, Arun Vijay and Prakash Raj. The first poster of the movie was unveiled in November 2018 by Kamal Hassan.

Khaki is another upcoming Tamil film that features Vijay Antoni in the lead role. The movie is directed by A Senthilkumar and stars Indhuja, Srikanth, Eswari Rao, and Sathyaraj. The shooting of the movie began in 2019 and it is expected to hit the theatres this year.

