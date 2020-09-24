From 'The Newsroom' To 'The Comey Rule': Jeff Daniels Decodes Playing Politically Complex Roles

New Delhi: Hollywood star Jeff Daniels has come to be identified with politically complex roles, a brand that the actor says has helped him land great parts be it “The Newsroom”, “The Looming Tower” or his latest role as former FBI chief James Comey in the mini-series “The Comey Rule”. The drama, written and directed by Billy Ray, and based on Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty”, offers a withering look at Donald Trump’s presidency.

Daniels, a multi-hyphenate personality equally at ease in movies, small screen and on the stage besides being an accomplished musician, said playing news anchor Will McAvoy on “The Newsroom” is partly responsible for such roles coming his way. “The Newsroom” was followed by “The Looming Tower”, a series tracing the rising threat of al-Qaeda in the late ’90s.

“Sometimes it’s just coincidence, happenstance… I think it all stems from ‘The Newsroom’ and to be able to handle (creator) Aaron Sorkin’s dialogue. That’s a lot of work, and it’s not easy, but apparently I make it look easy. “So, I get more of that. It’s kind of how Hollywood works. They want you to do what you did, just do it for them,” the actor told .