From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions

The hype and hoopla around Avengers: Endgame refuses to die down. After Endgame dethroned James Cameron's Avatar and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Trinh Tran took to Twitter for a Q&A session with fans.

In the session, the two answered fan questions about Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's superheroes and Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's what they revealed about the film and some of its prime characters:

A fan asked why they chose to have a time-lapse of five years between the Infinity War and the events of Endgame. Answering the same, Kevin revealed that he like the idea of character evolution and was inspired by Star Trek and Veep.

I liked the idea of allowing our characters to evolve. When I was a kid, the finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" did this very well, and more recently, "Veep" did a great job. - Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/LoVpdPX1G7 — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

In MCU, Thor is one of the characters that underwent a major transformation. In his first solo film, he's shown as an arrogant, proud God of Thunder, and with the arrival of Endgame, he was transformed into a depressed superhero who runs from his responsibilities and binges on pizzas and burgers. Talking about his transformation, Kevin wrote, "(Chris) Hemsworth is an amazing actor, and we wanted to give him the ability to showcase another side of Thor. We destroyed Mjolnir, cut his hair, and ripped his cape off in Ragnarok; this was just another step to change him as a character (sic)."

Hemsworth is an amazing actor, and we wanted to give him the ability to showcase another side of Thor. We destroyed Mjolnir, cut his hair, and ripped his cape off in Ragnarok; this was just another step to change him as a character. - Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/FOG6lcScTB — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

Fans had quite a lot of questions about Scarlett Johansson's character, Black Widow. In Endgame, Natasha Romanoff accompanies Clint Barton aka Hawkeye to Vormir and sacrifices her life for Soul Stone. While a fan asked if there were there any other superheroes to replace them, another asked, what is the best thing about Black Widow.

Answering them, Kevin revealed:

It was always the idea that they would get there. In one, there was a mishap in the Quantum Realm where everyone went to the wrong locations, but even in that version, it was Hawkeye and Natasha who ended up on Vormir. - Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/cNfbYjvlRE — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

Scarlett Johansson's ability to portray her as a complex and multi-dimensional character, who even without any superpowers, is willing to be at the frontlines of every battle. - Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/uFYKosK3JR — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

Kevin also revealed that fantasy sci-fi film Back To The Future has been a major inspiration for the film. However, he refused to name any other, saying that it will fall in the category of "spoiler territory".

We certainly referenced "Back To The Future" a lot for time travel inspiration, and because it's two of our favorite movies. In terms of inspiration for upcoming films, I think that falls into spoiler territory. - Kevin #VuduViewingParty #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/EytNsiSZ7H — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

The film's title also created a lot of buzz among fans. Before the official announcement, a number of speculative titles made their way to the Internet and one among them was 'Avengers: Infinity War 2'. Answering about their decision to go with 'Endgame' as the final title, producer Trihn said, "We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes (sic)."

We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes. - Trinh #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty https://t.co/1y0CGFZrtH — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

