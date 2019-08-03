Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions

In a Twitter Q&A session, Kevin Feige and Trinh Tran answered fan questions about Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's superheroes and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Loading...

The hype and hoopla around Avengers: Endgame refuses to die down. After Endgame dethroned James Cameron's Avatar and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Trinh Tran took to Twitter for a Q&A session with fans.

In the session, the two answered fan questions about Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's superheroes and Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's what they revealed about the film and some of its prime characters:

A fan asked why they chose to have a time-lapse of five years between the Infinity War and the events of Endgame. Answering the same, Kevin revealed that he like the idea of character evolution and was inspired by Star Trek and Veep.

In MCU, Thor is one of the characters that underwent a major transformation. In his first solo film, he's shown as an arrogant, proud God of Thunder, and with the arrival of Endgame, he was transformed into a depressed superhero who runs from his responsibilities and binges on pizzas and burgers. Talking about his transformation, Kevin wrote, "(Chris) Hemsworth is an amazing actor, and we wanted to give him the ability to showcase another side of Thor. We destroyed Mjolnir, cut his hair, and ripped his cape off in Ragnarok; this was just another step to change him as a character (sic)."

Fans had quite a lot of questions about Scarlett Johansson's character, Black Widow. In Endgame, Natasha Romanoff accompanies Clint Barton aka Hawkeye to Vormir and sacrifices her life for Soul Stone. While a fan asked if there were there any other superheroes to replace them, another asked, what is the best thing about Black Widow.

Answering them, Kevin revealed:

Kevin also revealed that fantasy sci-fi film Back To The Future has been a major inspiration for the film. However, he refused to name any other, saying that it will fall in the category of "spoiler territory".

The film's title also created a lot of buzz among fans. Before the official announcement, a number of speculative titles made their way to the Internet and one among them was 'Avengers: Infinity War 2'. Answering about their decision to go with 'Endgame' as the final title, producer Trihn said, "We wanted to make these two movies distinctive and give each their own story. Infinity War was a story about Thanos, and Endgame was a story about our heroes (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram