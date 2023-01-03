From Thunivu To Waltair Veerayya, Know Theatre Occupancy of Tollywood Films

This year on Sankranthi, the Tollywood film industry will open its theatres to a streak of high-budget films. With Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, and many more anticipated films looming in the background, the Sankranthi festival will witness the releases of some high-octane action entertainers. That being said, there is a looming uncertainty about the number of theatres that might be available for the release of these films.

In total, there are about 1200 screens in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Out of the 400 theatres located in Telangana, Hyderabad bags a count of 215 alone. That leaves 800 empty theatres in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, film exhibitors have already decided on the number of theatres where each film will be screened.

Thunivu

Helmed by ace filmmaker H. Vinoth, Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar has grabbed a decent amount of theatres. Slated to hit the silver screens on January 11, Thunivu has secured a total of 450 movie halls in the Telugu-speaking regions for the first day. However, the position would be taken by Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, leaving only 50 screens for Thunivu, the following day.

Varisu

There has been much noise surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action-entertainer Varisu, geared up for a spectacular release this Sankranthi. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action-drama has been allotted approximately 300 to 320 screens in the Telugu states and is due to smash the screens on January 12. Nevertheless, Varisu’s competitor Veera Simha Reddy will be reducing the theatre occupation of the Vijay Thalapathy-starrer to 200.

Veera Simha Reddy

Renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna or NBK has booked an enormous 800 theatres on the first day at several Telugu regions. NBK who is reported to be playing a double role in the film has raised the bar of expectations among his fans. Veera Simha Reddy will be open to viewers on silver screens on January 12. However, battling Veera Simha Reddy is Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which will bring down the NBK-starrer to a 400-movie hall occupation.

Waltair Veerayya

Another colossal film starring none other than Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya grabbed the attention of movie buffs, the moment after the trailer was unveiled. Chiranjeevi, who will be essaying the role of a disguised police officer in this action comedy has obtained the most number of theatres, that is 570. Chiranjeevi is cast opposite actor Ravi Teja, who will be playing the character of the former’s brother.

Read all the Latest Movies News here