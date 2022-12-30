From Trisha Krishnan to Nayanthara, A Look At Their Big 2023 Releases

South Indian films have been massively successful in 2022. It was not only the actors who amassed fans in the theatres but the actresses as well. The women in the South movie industry are bankable stars and there isn’t an iota of doubt about it. Today, let us take a look at the Tamil actresses who are set to rule the big screens in 2023 with their upcoming, big releases.

Trisha Krishnan: One of the most loved and financially successful actresses in the South film industry is Trisha Krishnan. She is adored by a sizable following and is frequently referred to as the queen of South Indian cinema. She is well-known for the movies Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. This year, she appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: I, a period film directed by Mani Ratnam, which was a huge hit. In 2023, she has a host of movies in line, including Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Shruti Haasan: The actress will be seen on screen with Chiranjeevi in Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya. Ravi Teja will also play a significant role in the masala comedy. She is also part of Prabhas’ Salaar.

Keerthy Suresh: One of the most in-demand actresses in the South Indian film business right now is Keerthy Suresh. With her flawless acting abilities and endearing screen presence, the National Award winner made a name for herself in the cinema world. The actress is currently extremely busy, and she has a number of exciting projects in the works. Keerthy’s next Tamil film, the much-awaited Maamannan, is directed by Mari Selvaraj. The production of this movie is on the way, in which Udhayanidhi will also play a key role.

Nayanthara: Nayanthara will share the screen space for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Additionally, this will also mark her Bollywood debut.

