From Ukraine To New York, Fans Celebrate BTS Rapper J-Hope's 28th Birthday

BTS member J-Hope turned 28 on Friday and fans across the world are celebrating the occasion in their own way. The rapper, also known as Jung Hoseok, is one of the seven members of the South Korean band that has been nominated for the Grammys twice. From digital billboards in South Korea and across different cities in the world to ice sculptures, and several other projects organised by fans, J-Hope’s birthday is a global celebration.

another one ♡ these were the ads we won for j-hope at @yourKpopquest pic.twitter.com/2bvsIQmhCW— j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 16, 2022

The rapper hosted a VLive earlier on Friday as he interacted with fans and celebrated his birthday. The Gwangju-born artist even visited the Hope World sculpture dedicated to him by fans in the city. The giant sculpture is engraved with millions of messages from BTS fans across the world.

The artist will be celebrating his birthday with his family this time. Gwangju residents are certainly proud of J-Hope and several art installations have been put up across the city to mark the rapper’s birthday. One of the fans on Twitter shared pictures of J-Hope posing at some of the art installations and wrote,"Hobi finally saw all these arts dedicated to him in his hometown Gwangju, he is truly their pride and prince."

hobi finally saw all these arts dedicated to him in his hometown gwangju, he is truly their pride and prince https://t.co/Y1G2Kzzbm9— j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 17, 2022

i hope Hobi read all the messages sent by ARMYs all over the world for him https://t.co/RM3gkiX5Al— j-hope daily™ #Hobiuary ♡ (@thehobiprint) February 17, 2022

Besides art installations, BTS fans in Ukraine have dedicated an ice sculpture to celebrate J-Hope’s birthday. Fans describe the sculpture as “Tiny Tan Hobi." Besides the ice sculpture, fans in Ukraine have also dedicated digital billboard ads to J-Hope marking his 28th birthday.

Some fans in Seoul also dedicated a billboard to the artist right next to BTS management agency HYBE building.

Hi, we made a banner for J-HOPE birthday in Seoul, near the HYBEWe are so proud to be a part of his WORLDWIDE birthday celebration We love you, @BTS_twt #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/LlZW3PVhDh — BTSforia CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) (@BTSforia_OT7) February 16, 2022

Fans in New York, US have also managed to dedicate some screentime to J-Hope on Times Square.

#JHOPE 'S fan plus birthday ad on new York times Square is up and it will be there till 19/02 pic.twitter.com/zgqFWobnzm— __ ⁷ (@R_o_o_O2) February 14, 2022

J-Hope’s latest Instagram Story is a message from the artist to all his fans. The rapper and dancer shared a video of himself on Instagram Story with a message that read, “Love you Army."

Besides his fans, J-Hope’s fellow BTS member Jin happened to be one of the earliest persons to wish him a happy birthday. The singer sent J-Hope some birthday treats and a unique gold-plated toilet brush.

