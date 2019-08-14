From Uri to Mother India, Here are 7 Films You Must Watch This Independence Day

The country is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. India's struggle for freedom from the shackles of the British Raj has time and again proved fodder for numerous cinematic explorations, as have stories of India's military might as it strove to protect the motherland from foreign insurgents.

From the National Award winning Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, to the popular Rang De Basanti or even the iconic Mother India, Indian cinema often rides high on nationalism to create stellar pieces of visual extravaganza. Here are some movies you celebrate the India's 73rd Independence Day with.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): Aditya Dhar's directorial debut starring Vicky Kaushal created quite a stir after its release earlier this year. The film went on to become a blockbuster and the catch phrase "How's the Josh?" "High, Sir!" could be heard all around. The performances of the actors including the likes of Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam were much appreciated.

Rang De Basanti (2006): Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan. It was also the comeback of veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to the big screen. The film when released went on to define neo-patriotism for an entire generation of youngsters.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): The historical biography film is about the socialist revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who fought for the Indian Independence. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Sushant Singh, D Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): Set during the Partition of India in the 1947, the movie narrates the struggle of a Sikh truck driver, played by Sunny Deol, who falls in love with a Muslim girl, played by Ameesha Patel, and the film tracks the journey as they fight divisive forces. The story of the film was loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, a Sikh ex-soldier of the British army, whose tragic love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the communal riots is well known.

Border (1997): Directed by JP Dutta, the film boasted an ensemble cast and was based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. At the time of its release it was the second highest grossing Bollywood film of the year worldwide and the highest earning movie in India.

Gandhi (1982): The film, a British-Indian co-production, was produced and directed by Richard Attendborough and stars Ben Kingsley in the titular role. It covered Mahatma Gandhi's life from the point he was thrown off a train in South Africa for entering a white-only coach and concluded with his assassination in 1948. The film was nominated for Academy Awards in 11 categories.

Mother India (1957): The Mehboob Khan directorial about a poverty stricken village woman named Radha, played by Nargis Dutt, who struggles to raise her sons and survive against an unscrupulous money-lender amidst hardships, is considered to be one of the best films about the ethos of Indian culture and values. The film metaphorically represents India as a nation in the aftermath of Independence.

