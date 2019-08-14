Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

From Uri to Mother India, Here are 7 Films You Must Watch This Independence Day

The National Award winning Uri: The Surgical Strike, the iconic Mother India, the inspiring Rang De Basanti - there are a number of patriotic films you can celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day with.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Uri to Mother India, Here are 7 Films You Must Watch This Independence Day
The National Award winning Uri: The Surgical Strike, the iconic Mother India, the inspiring Rang De Basanti - there are a number of patriotic films you can celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day with.
Loading...

The country is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. India's struggle for freedom from the shackles of the British Raj has time and again proved fodder for numerous cinematic explorations, as have stories of India's military might as it strove to protect the motherland from foreign insurgents.

From the National Award winning Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, to the popular Rang De Basanti or even the iconic Mother India, Indian cinema often rides high on nationalism to create stellar pieces of visual extravaganza. Here are some movies you celebrate the India's 73rd Independence Day with.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): Aditya Dhar's directorial debut starring Vicky Kaushal created quite a stir after its release earlier this year. The film went on to become a blockbuster and the catch phrase "How's the Josh?" "High, Sir!" could be heard all around. The performances of the actors including the likes of Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam were much appreciated.

Rang De Basanti (2006): Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan. It was also the comeback of veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to the big screen. The film when released went on to define neo-patriotism for an entire generation of youngsters.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): The historical biography film is about the socialist revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who fought for the Indian Independence. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Sushant Singh, D Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): Set during the Partition of India in the 1947, the movie narrates the struggle of a Sikh truck driver, played by Sunny Deol, who falls in love with a Muslim girl, played by Ameesha Patel, and the film tracks the journey as they fight divisive forces. The story of the film was loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, a Sikh ex-soldier of the British army, whose tragic love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the communal riots is well known.

Border (1997): Directed by JP Dutta, the film boasted an ensemble cast and was based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. At the time of its release it was the second highest grossing Bollywood film of the year worldwide and the highest earning movie in India.

Gandhi (1982): The film, a British-Indian co-production, was produced and directed by Richard Attendborough and stars Ben Kingsley in the titular role. It covered Mahatma Gandhi's life from the point he was thrown off a train in South Africa for entering a white-only coach and concluded with his assassination in 1948. The film was nominated for Academy Awards in 11 categories.

Mother India (1957): The Mehboob Khan directorial about a poverty stricken village woman named Radha, played by Nargis Dutt, who struggles to raise her sons and survive against an unscrupulous money-lender amidst hardships, is considered to be one of the best films about the ethos of Indian culture and values. The film metaphorically represents India as a nation in the aftermath of Independence.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram