From Venue to Guest List, All About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding

Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is only days away, the paparazzi have gone into a tizzy speculating about the what, where, when and how of the details of their big day.Though there have been several contradictory reports floating on the web, according to Mid-Day , the star couple will have two wedding ceremonies as per both Deepika and Ranveer’s customs."Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anand Karaj)," Mid-Day quoted an unnamed source close to the couple.The guest list has also been finalised. Other than their family and close friends, the Padmaavat stars have invited only four people from the film industry to their Italian wedding. “Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day.The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15," the source added.After the three-day nuptial celebrations at Italy’s Villa del Balbianello that overlooks Lake Como, the couple will host an exquisite reception in Mumbai for their many friends in Bollywood. “The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends," the source said.According to Pinkvilla , the celebration in Mumbai will follow a reception for Deepika’s friends and extended family members in Bengaluru on November 21. The Padukones have already booked The Leela Palace Hotel’s ballroom for the occasion.The festivities are expected to start in Bengaluru 10 days before the big day and Ranveer-Deepika are likely to leave for Italy on November 10.When: November 13-15Venue: Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como, ItalyGuest list: From Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya ChopraWhen: November 21Venue: The Leela Palace Hotel, BengaluruGuest list: Deepika’s non-filmy friends and extended familyWhen: December 1Venue: Grand Hyatt, MumbaiGuest list: Bollywood celebrities