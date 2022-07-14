From Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda to Lalit Modi, Men Who Sushmita Sen Found Love In

Businessman Lalit Modi today dropped a pleasant surprise after he announced to the world that he has found love in Sushmita Sen. Sharing a series of pictures with the Miss Universe, Lalit Modi called Sushmita his ‘better half’ before clarifying that they are not married and are only dating. He also revealed they they were recently on a vacation to Sardania. We are still awaiting to see how Sushmita Sen will express her love for the businessman and make it public.

Sushmita Sen has been quite open about her love life. She had spoken about the men she had dated. There had been many other who were lucky enough to have been linked with her! Here’s a look at the men who Sushmita Sen had found love in:

Rohman Shawl

The young model and Sushmita Sen had begun dating quite a few years back in 2019. Rohman was also close to the actor’s daughters, Renee and Alisha. In 2021, the couple parted ways are in still very good friends.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep and Sushmita’s relationship was much publicised in media after they declared their love for each other. The two had a very short relationship, with Randeep once saying in an interview that his breakup with Sushmita is the best thing that could ever happen.

Vikram Bhatt

Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Vikram Bhatt started on the sets of Dastak. Vikram Bhatt was a married then, and this had been a topic of discussion then. They broke up soon after declaring their relationship.

Mudassar Aziz

Sushmita Sen fell in love with her director once again while filming Dulha Mil Gaya. Mudassar Aziz and Sushmita had made their love for each other very evident. However, the two parted ways after being together for some time. Aziz is now rumoured to be in a relationship with Huma Qureshi.

Bunty Sajdeh

The Dharma Cornerstone Agency CEO and brother of Seema Khan, Bunty Sajdeh was also reportedly dating Sushmita Sen. They were spotted on several occasion, adding fuel to the rumours, but Sushmita Sen later dismissed it as just a rumour and nothing more.

Wasim Akram

Sushmita Sen and the Pakistani cricketer has also been linked. It was said that sparks flew during 2008 when they were shooting for a reality show called Ek Khiladi Ek Hasseena. The rumours had been floating for quite some time, before Sushmita clarified that they are just good friends and that Akram was dating someone else.

Shabeer Bhatia

Sushmita had also been rumoured to have been in a relationship with Shabeer Bhatia, who was also the founder of Hotmail. However, it was said that within a brief time, Sushmita called off the relationship.

Imtiyaz Khattri

The Miss Universe was said to have been dating a young businessman named Imtiyaz Khattri as well. They apparently met during a ramp walk, bonded and started seeing each other, However, Imtiyaz had said they are only g0od friends, and Sushmita brushed the rumours.

Sanjay Narang

Sushmita had also declared her love for hotelier Sanjay Narang on social media. She had written, “When ‘He’ tells you the most beautiful things and REALLY means them!!!! Being in love is one thing, BEING love is everything.” It was also said that Sanjay had proposed and Sushmita had said a ‘yes’, the couple parted ways.



Ritik Bhasin

During Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding, Sushmota had made an appearance with a man named Ritik Bhasin. They two looked much in love. It was also said that they went strong for 4 years, before they parted ways.

