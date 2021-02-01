Virushka’s Daughter Vamika to AbRam and Taimur: Here are Meanings Behind Star-kids' Names

Recently-turned parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally named their firstborn. The couple, on Monday, revealed they have decided to name their daughter, Vamika. According to various baby name directories, Vamika is taken from a name for Goddess Durga. The Goddess is believed to be the female half of Ardhanarishvara-- a synthesized form of Lord Shiva, the right side of the body and Goddess Parvati, who forms the left side. Together, they epitomize a world in ideal balance with its masculine and feminine energies. In the recent past, we have seen Bollywood celebrity couples pick some of the most uncommon and thoughtful names for their kids. Some beautiful and distinctive names have already gained immense popularity and a huge fan-following on social media.

Let’s take a closer look at the meanings of some of the most rare names used by B-town couples for their children:

AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their youngest son AbRam in 2013. SRK, who believes in secularism, said that the name is of Hebrew origins. ‘Ab’ in AbRam is a Jewish variation of Prophet Abraham and the capital R denotes Hindu god Lord Ram.

Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s chosen name for their firstborn garnered immense controversy from across the country. Many people were offended that the Bollywood stars picked a name which is of an invader. Kareena in an interview revealed that Taimur means iron and so she decided that her son will be a fighter and so she proudly did so.

Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan became parents to their daughter in 2012. Aaradhya is a sign of devotion. It means ‘to be worshipped’ in Sanskrit or ‘blessing of Lord Ganesh.'

Samisha

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were blessed with a daughter last year. Shilpa explained that ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is 'to have', and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. She added that her second child personifies the name and is Goddess Laxmi for the family.

Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two children - Misha and Zain. Misha is an amalgamation of their own names. As for their son’s name, Zain is is an arabic and Persian word which means beauty and grace.

Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu named their daughter Inaaya, which stands for 'Gift from God'. They added Naummi to mark Mahanavami. She was born on the auspicious day in 2017.