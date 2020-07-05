From Weddings To Financial Crisis, Here's Everything That Happened In The World Of Indian TV During Lockdown

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, film bodies in India, including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), had decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19. The last three months for some TV actors was a blissful time, while for others it was not less than a nightmare.

Now, when the shooting has been resumed with new set of rules and regulations, we decided to take a look at the TV industry's last three months.

Marriages

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan tied the knot with his actress-girlfriend Sangeita Chauhan on June 30. They had a traditional wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara with only the couple's parents attending the event.

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who were supposed to have a lavish wedding on April 15, cancelled their wedding celebrations and donated the entire money kept aside for the festivities to help those in need and got married in private. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "First click ♥️ shaadi mubarak to us (sic)."

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ankit Shah tied the knot with his girlfriend Aashima Nair on June 30. They, too, were supposed to have a grand wedding but they restricted the festivities due to the lockdown. Ankit shared videos from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

Apart from Ankit-Aashima, Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik married his fiancee Arpita at the terrace of his house in Noida on April 26 during the coronavirus lockdown.

New Parents

Rab Se Sohna Isshq actress Ekta Kaul and her husband, actor Sumeet Vyas welcomed their first child amid the lockdown on June 4. Sharing the good news on social media, Vyas wrote, “It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché....smothering the child every few minutes."

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sikha Singh welcomed her first child with pilot husband Karan Shah on June 16. The couple has named the newborn baby girl Alayna Singh Shah. The actress took to her Instagram and shared, “‘Alayna’ is Paw-some.”

Besides, Ekta and Sikha, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became parents to a baby girl on April 15. Smriti shared on social media, “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020."

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali too became parents to a baby boy named Rayaan on March 26.

Financial issues

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy made an appeal to his fans for financial aid from an ICU in a Mumbai hospital. He took to social media to inform his fans and friends that he was in the ICU for dialysis and was in a very bad financial condition. He had said, "I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don't have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let's see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly."

Also, Swaragini fame Nupur Alankar was in financial trouble after she had lost her savings in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. Her mother needed hospitalisation which required funds that the actress was unable to find.

TV artist Rajesh Kareer, best known for playing actress Shivangi Joshi's father in TV show Begusarai, had shared a heart-wrenching video on Facebook, asking for monetary help. Talking about his suffering, he said in the video, "I am an artist and hoping that a lot of people must be recognising me. If I will not say then this life will get very heavy on me."

Shocking deaths

TV actor Manmeet Grewal, 32, who appeared in the comedy show Aadat Se Majboor, committed suicide in Navi Mumbai due to monetary issues and unemployment. He is survived by his wife, besides his parents, who stay in Punjab. Days after Manmeet’s death, 25-year-old Preksha Mehta committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The actress had appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq. She left a heartbreaking final note on her Instagram stories which read, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).”

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more