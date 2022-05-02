From Whales to Pelicans, The Inner World of James Cameron's Avatar 2

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, is being prepared at a new height of greatness. Avatar is a 2009 blockbuster film directed by James Cameron and released on a budget of Rs 1,500 crore. Filmed using motion capture technology, the sci-fi drama has begun a new evolution in the history of 3D cinema. James Cameron set before us the scenes of Pandora’s world, the blue tribes, the giant dragons we had never seen before.

Avatar was filmed on cameras specifically designed for motion capture technology. Accordingly, the actors wore cameras on their bodies, and their facial expressions and body movements were recorded very accurately.

Following this, James Cameron, who came up with the second part of the Avatar 13 years later, named the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Most of the scenes in this film, which is based on the water country of the world of Pandora, are shown as if they were under the sea.

In the second part, James Cameron expands his imaginary world into various species resembling whales and pelicans, while in the first part, there were giant beasts and dragons.

For the most-awaited sequel, director James Cameron has designed exclusive boats and ships. And to shoot the scenes, a 360-degree motion control platform weighing 16 thousand kg has been set up.

Avatar 2, which has been priced at around Rs 2,000 crore, will be released on December 16 in 160 languages. It is proud to be the first film to be released in many languages worldwide. The film will be released in 3D, 4K, and 48 frames per second technologies.

Meanwhile, talks on upcoming parts of the film have already started. It is known that Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and finally Avatar Part 5 on December 22, 2028.

Avatar 2, which has surpassed all previous standards in both technology and box office, is waiting to make its mark in world screen history.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.