Frozen 2 Box Office Day 3: Disney Animation Film Earns Rs 19.10 Crore

Frozen 2 has released to a great response in India. The animation film from Disney-Pixar Studios grossed Rs 19.10 crore after releasing on Friday. On the first day itself the film earned Rs 3.35 crores and increased its earnings over Saturday and Sunday. This reaffirms the trust of the audiences in the sequel film, whose first part came out in 2013. In the Hindi version of Frozen 2, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have voiced lead characters Elsa and Anna. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell have voiced the characters in the Hollywood original.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report on Monday as he wrote, "Frozen 2 is a success. Goes from strength to strength. Emerges big favourite of kids/families. Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen (₹ 2.8 cr_ on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.74 cr."

Frozen 2 tells the story of a princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

In his review for News18, Rajeev Masand wrote about Frozen 2: It is a perfectly respectable stand-alone film; it just falls short of Frozen-level greatness.

