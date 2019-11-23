Pagalpanti, Frozen 2 Leaked Online by TamilRockers

TamilRockers has leaked Frozen 2, voiced in Hindi by Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra and Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in the Hollywood original, within hours of its release. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee directorial, the film's second installment comes after 6 years of the first part that released in 2013 and became a hit instantly.

It tells the story of a princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

Meanwhile, John Abraham and Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti was also leaked by the same website.

Starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Ileana D'Cruz the film is a comedy entertainer.

Read: Pagalpanti Movie Review: Anees Bazmee's Madcap Comedy Misses the Mark

The problem of piracy is still a relevant issue in India and despite numerous anti-piracy measures taken up by the Indian entertainment industry, films are leaked online.

As per a report in getindianews.com, the film is leaked online.

As per a report in telegraphstar.com, Pagalpanti was also leaked within hours of release.

A week before that Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood film Marjaavaan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala became prey to piracy. Bala was leaked just a few hours after its theatrical release on November 8. Some other bigger releases of the year like War and Housefull 4 also fell into this menace of piracy.

In her review for News18.com, Vaishali Jain wrote, "Frozen 2 is spectacular to look at and the sharp witty characters easily manage to hook the audience. Even if you are not into fairy-tales, with its surprising plot it will give a good theatrical experience."

Read: Frozen 2 Movie Review: Elsa and Anna's Tribe is Worth Melting For

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.